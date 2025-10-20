WhatsApp rolls out AI image generation for status updates

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new AI Image Generator for Status Updates. This AI-powered feature allows users to create and share custom visuals based entirely on text prompts, according to a recent update from WABetaInfo.

The tool, which is powered by Meta’s generative AI technology, is currently available to select users on iOS and Android, with a wider release expected in the coming weeks.

This update represents a significant advancement in WhatsApp’s ongoing integration of AI-driven tools aimed at making the messaging experience more creative and dynamic.

The feature, called “Generate AI-powered images for status updates,” enables users to simply input a description, such as “a serene beach at sunset” or “a neon skyline at night,” and the AI will produce multiple visual interpretations for users to choose from.

Meta’s newly introduced update builds on WhatsApp’s earlier AI wallpaper generator, which allowed users to design customized chat backgrounds using Meta AI prompts.

This tool allows users to create wallpapers like “snowy mountains under a starry sky” or “vintage café interior” directly from text, enhancing their conversations with unique visuals.

The same update is now available on WhatsApp status to let users express their feelings with their contacts. Instead of depending on photos or short videos, users can now frame imaginative, story-like updates that echo their moods, thoughts, or creativity.

The update on the AI Status image generation tool is limited only to the rollout phase, available only for a few users who have updated to the latest WhatsApp version on iOS or Android.

Read More: WhatsApp to ban general purpose chatbots from its platform

The deployment is server-side, meaning availability may vary by region and account type. Users who do not see the feature yet can expect it to appear in the coming weeks as WhatsApp continues to expand access globally.

Although Meta and WhatsApp have not officially announced a full launch date, they have confirmed that testing is ongoing to ensure stability and responsiveness before a wider release.

The update is part of Meta’s extensive plan to integrate AI across all its platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. Earlier this year, Meta introduced AI-powered chat assistants, image tools, and content generators within its ecosystem to encourage innovative storytelling and communication.