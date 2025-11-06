WhatsApp rolls out dedicated app for Apple Watch users

WhatsApp announced on Tuesday that it is planning to bring its app to the Apple Watch companion app. For the first time, WhatsApp users will be able to use their Apple Watch to get call notifications, read full messages, and record and send voice messages.

In a blog post, WhatsApp wrote that this new experience will help users stay on top of chats without needing to pull out their iPhone. “In addition to reading and responding to messages, for the first time, WhatsApp on Apple Watch will now support many requested features.”

Supported features also include message reactions, more on-screen chat history when reading messages, and clearer images and stickers.

The Meta-owned messaging app emphasizes that your personal messages and calls remain protected with end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp also states that it aims to introduce more features for Apple Watches in the future. The new WhatsApp app for Apple Watch requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer with watchOS 10 or higher.

This announcement on Tuesday was expected, as WhatsApp was seen testing the new Apple Watch app last week. The company has been working to make its service more accessible beyond mobile and desktop.

In May, WhatsApp launched its long-awaited iPad app, which allows users to make video and audio calls with up to 32 participants, share screens, and utilize both front and rear cameras. Before this app, using WhatsApp on an iPad meant accessing it through a web browser.

A few months after Snapchat was rolled out on Apple Watch, WhatsApp announced its app as well. The app enables users to preview an incoming message and also reply using the keyboard, Scribble, Dictation, or an emoji. However, Snapchat is only focused on utilizing its watchOS app to permit users to quickly respond to messages, not to view images or videos.