WhatsApp rolls out multi-account support and chat transfers for iPhone

WhatsApp is launching new features to enhance compatibility between Android and iOS. Its parent company, Meta, is introducing multi-account support for iPhones and improving cross-platform chat transfer functionalities.

Meta-owned WhatsApp stated that iPhone users can now operate two separate WhatsApp accounts simultaneously on a single device. This highly anticipated feature, available on Android since October 2023, is rolling out globally in phases.

The new multi-account functionality allows iPhone users to manage multiple accounts without the need to carry two separate devices. Users can switch between their accounts by tapping on their profile image, similar to how profile switching works on Instagram.

This feature enables users to easily handle different conversations and maintain a clear separation between personal and professional communications.

The company outlined the step-by-step process for setting up and switching between accounts on an iPhone:

Open the Settings option within the app interface.

Tap the plus icon next to the user’s name and select the Add Account option.

Tap Agree and Continue to accept the platform’s policies.

Select the country and enter the phone number associated with the new account.

Tap Continue to receive a verification code, then enter the six-digit code provided.

Enter a name for the second profile and proceed by tapping Next.

Add a profile photo and complete the remaining details to finalize the setup.

To toggle between accounts, users simply access the Settings menu and select the alternate profile.

In addition, WhatsApp has also introduced multi-account support and made improvements to simplify transferring chats between devices. While users were able to migrate chats from Android to iPhone since June 2022, the option to transfer chats from iPhone to Android was previously unavailable. This update now allows for both types of chat migration.

With this latest update, users can seamlessly transfer chat histories from iOS to Android, further aligning the user experience across platforms.