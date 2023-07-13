WhatsApp rolls out new privacy feature for community members

Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that it was releasing a phone number privacy feature for community members, WaBetaInfo reported.

WhatsApp introduced the new Communities feature on the platform last year. Since its launch WhatsApp has introduced various features to improve communities.

The new phone number privacy feature will add an extra layer of privacy to the communities feature on WhatsApp.

The feature will ensure that your phone number is always hidden from other members of the community.”In reality, when you join a community, the community participants list is already hidden in the community announcement group, but users cannot interact with the community announcement group through message reactions as this action would reveal their phone number.

Thanks to this feature, the phone number will remain hidden even when adding a reaction to a message,” mentions the report.

By implementing this feature, users are alerted that their phone number is solely visible to community administrators and individuals who have saved them as a contact.

With this feature in place, WhatsApp community feature users will be able to interact with the community announcement group in complete anonymity.