WhatsApp rolls out new video messaging feature

The Meta-owned platform WhatsApp announced a new video messaging feature, after which the users will now record and send video clips directly in the messaging app.

The new instant video messages feature will be similar to sending a voice message on the platform but will only be limited to one minute long, and protected with end-to-end encryption service.

In a blog post on the company’s websites indicated that this new feature will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp launched “channels” in Singapore and Colombia and expanded its feature to other countries for users with the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and Desktop.

In a tweet from an official Twitter account, WhatsApp declared that channels are now available in more countries including Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, and Peru.

In order to check if this feature is available, the user has to update the application.

WABefaInfo wrote on its website: “If you reside in any of these countries and wish to check if this feature is enabled for your WhatsApp account, simply update the WhatsApp application and open it.

“If you notice the “Updates” tab, it means that you can finally start using channels right away! Note that this is available on WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and Desktop apps.”