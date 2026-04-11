WhatsApp Status updates could soon appear in the main chats tab

The latest WhatsApp build available on TestFlight includes indications of an upcoming change that will integrate Status updates into the Chats tab.

While WhatsApp Status has not been as prominent on the platform compared to Stories on other Meta products, the company is working to make this feature more central. Recently, WABetaInfo highlighted that the newest WhatsApp beta for Android suggested the addition of these updates to the main chat list view.

Now, the site reports that the latest WhatsApp build on TestFlight also includes references to the change, though it is not yet accessible to users. If WhatsApp makes this move, users will see a top carousel with Status updates from their contacts.

One key difference is that the tray will not be visible by default. Instead, users will need to pull down from the top of the chat list to reveal it, similar to how it works in Telegram.

The interface resembles Instagram’s Stories carousel. The first option provides a shortcut for users to publish their own Status, followed by updates from their contacts.

The tray will show statuses ranked by contact relevance, prioritizing people users interact with most, so important updates appear first. At the end of the tray, users can find an entry point to view hidden updates from muted contacts.

Similar to Instagram, WhatsApp Status updates vanish after 24 hours and include creative tools for adding stickers and music. Although there is no official release schedule yet, Meta is preparing for the launch in both iOS and Android versions, indicating that it will be available soon.