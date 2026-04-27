WhatsApp support to END for THESE smartphones

WED DESK: Older Android smartphone holders will not have access to WhatsApp as Meta has announced plans to end support for outdated operating systems.

The meta cites improving user security through ending access to older versions, while the new move will enhance privacy protections and ensure smoother app performance across supported devices.

Android versions losing WhatsApp access

Android 5.0, 5.1, and versions older than Android 6, starting September 8, 2026, will not access WhatsApp.

Running legacy operating systems will no longer be able to access

The move means that smartphones running legacy operating systems will no longer be able to access the messaging application, potentially affecting millions of users worldwide.

Meta regularly updates WhatsApp’s interface, privacy settings, and features to ensure compatibility with the latest Android and iOS versions.

As a result, support for older systems is periodically discontinued to maintain performance, security, and stability.

The company is also focusing on advanced features, including artificial intelligence-based tools, which require more modern hardware and updated software environments.

After the cutoff date, only devices running Android 6.0 and above will be able to use WhatsApp.

Users of older smartphones have been advised to back up and transfer their chat history and media to newer devices before the deadline, as failure to do so may result in loss of data.