WhatsApp tests customisable colour themes for chat bubbles

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on new customisation features in a beta version for iOS.

The instant messaging platform’s update tracker portal, WABetaInfo, has reported that WhatsApp for iOS would soon get the ability to customise the main colour palette of the app and also customise the chat bubble colour.

WhatsApp started testing back in January a feature that allowed beta users to select the main colour scheme of the iOS app for WhatsApp from a range of five different colours.

However, in a new beta version, the instant messaging app is testing a feature that allows users to customise the colour of chat bubbles within conversations.

WhatsApp would likely allow users to select the colour of the chat bubble from a predefined set of colours.

As per the report, the company is only allowing a select few colours to maintain the “necessary colour accessibility”. Essentially this restriction ensures that the user would not select a colour scheme that could compromise the readability of messages.

However, the messaging app has not officially confirmed when it plans to release both these features to users.