WhatsApp tests new disappearing messages feature for after reading

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will cause messages to disappear after a single view. This potential update would expand upon the existing options that allow users to set a timer for messages to automatically vanish from a chat after 24 hours, seven days, or 90 days.

WABetaInfo reports that the Meta-owned platform is testing additional timer options to provide more flexibility. The upcoming update could include more timer settings, including shorter durations for messages to automatically disappear.

A previous report from WABetaInfo indicated that WhatsApp was testing shorter timers for disappearing messages, allowing users to select durations ranging from one to 12 hours. Now, the instant messaging app is reportedly developing a feature that will make messages disappear shortly after they are read.

A shared screenshot shows that WhatsApp’s new timer option is called “After reading.” Once enabled, messages will vanish from the sender’s chat 15 minutes after they are sent.

However, on the recipient’s side, messages will disappear 15 minutes after they are read. If the recipient does not open the message, it will automatically vanish after 24 hours.

Users will reportedly be able to activate this timer for individual chats or set it as the default for all conversations. The feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out in a future update.