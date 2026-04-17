WhatsApp is working on an innovative new feature for Android users that will automatically organize chat lists by separating business messages into a dedicated section.

According to recent reports from WABetaInfo, this upcoming update aims to significantly reduce the daily clutter and spam often created by a heavy influx of promotional and corporate communications.

The experimental feature was recently spotted in the latest beta version 2.26.15.9 available on the Google Play Store, indicating that active development is underway to refine the user experience before an official rollout.

The new sorting functionality specifically targets business accounts that utilize cloud providers for automated messaging services.

To ensure users do not miss important, immediate communications, such as delivery updates or purchase receipts, these business chats will remain fully visible in the primary chat list for exactly 24 hours.

After this designated timeframe expires, the application will automatically segregate corporate conversations, moving them entirely out of the main feed.

While exact visual interface details remain unconfirmed, technical reports suggest this newly formed business space may function similarly to the existing archived chats folder or operate as a completely separate inbox.

By automatically filtering these professional interactions, WhatsApp aims to help users easily prioritize their personal conversations without the tedious task of manual sorting.

The constant flood of automated marketing messages currently disrupts normal navigation, and this automated migration process directly addresses those growing user frustrations regarding app clutter.

The Meta-owned messaging platform is actively working to enhance the chat migration process to eliminate distractions.

The company will thoroughly test the automatic sorting tool with a limited group of beta users soon to evaluate its performance before launching this highly anticipated feature to the public.