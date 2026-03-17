WhatsApp tests new guest chat feature for users without accounts

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that could transform how we start conversations. The platform is rolling out “guest chats” to select beta testers on Android and iOS, enabling users to message each other without needing a WhatsApp account.

First spotted by WABetaInfo, the update highlights WhatsApp’s push to lower entry barrierS. People have described it as annoying to install new apps—it basically feels like WhatsApp saying, “fine, just click a link and chat.”

What are WhatsApp guest chats, and how do they work?

Guest chats let users bring someone into a text thread via a secure link, completely skipping the app installation process.

Here is how it works:

A user generates a link using the “Invite a friend” option.

This link can be sent through SMS, email, or other platforms.

The recipient clicks the link in their web browser.

They can either download WhatsApp or proceed as a guest.

When users opt for the guest route, the chat opens in WhatsApp Web. The system generates a unique identifier to create an encryption key, ensuring that the conversation remains end-to-end encrypted. As WhatsApp emphasizes, the company “cannot see the content of the messages, and only the participants in the conversation can read them.”

WhatsApp guest chats: features, limits, and security risks

Guest chats are built for basic communication, not as full replacements for accounts.

Key limitations include:

No group chats.

No media sharing like photos, videos, or stickers.

No voice or video calls.

Chats expire after 10 days of inactivity.

There are also security risks. WhatsApp notes that guests are unverified, meaning a carelessly shared link could let a stranger join the chat. However, users can still easily block guests just like normal contacts.

Why this matters for WhatsApp

This appears to be a clear effort to attract users without requiring them to sign up. WhatsApp claims these chats “are designed to provide non-users with a seamless introduction to the platform.”

The company is currently testing the feature with a limited number of users, and an official date for a wider rollout has not yet been announced.