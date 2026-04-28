WhatsApp tests new native cloud storage for direct chat backups

WhatsApp messages are currently saved on outside services. If you’re using an Android device, your backups are saved to Google Drive, while iPhone users have their chat history stored on Apple’s iCloud. This shared setup can quickly use up the storage space you need for your precious photos and videos.

Luckily, WhatsApp is working on a solution to this problem. They’re testing their own cloud storage service just for chat backups, so you can store your data directly with WhatsApp instead of relying on third-party providers.

This new system will allow WhatsApp to manage your backups on its own secure servers.

The company is developing a way to keep your data fully end-to-end encrypted, giving you options to lock your backups with a password, a longer 64-digit key, or a passkey, and conveniently unlocking them with your phone’s fingerprint or screen lock.

Early info suggests WhatsApp might offer 2GB of free backup space to start with. It’s still being decided whether this will be available to all users or only those with a WhatsApp Plus subscription. If you have a lot of photos and videos to save, there might be a 50GB plan available for about $0.99.

This new backup system is still in development. It’s not ready for everyone yet and is currently being tested in stages to ensure it works smoothly and securely. The company plans to introduce it gradually, beginning with a small group of beta testers, before making it accessible to all.

Offering a direct storage option will also help free up space on your other cloud accounts, making your digital life a bit easier.