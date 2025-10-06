WhatsApp to add @username handles, moving beyond phone numbers

New WhatsApp feature will allow account holders to move beyond traditional phone number identification. According to a recent report from 9to5Mac, the Meta-owned app will soon enable users to reserve personalized @ handles ahead of the full feature rollout.

This development was spotted in the latest Android beta version.

The beta build 2.25.28.12 acts as a preliminary step to ensure fair access to desirable usernames. Users will be able to secure their preferred handles early, preventing a rush or unfair advantage for those in testing programs, as highlighted by sources familiar with the update.

The push toward usernames addresses long-standing privacy concerns, where sharing a phone number has been the sole way to initiate contact on WhatsApp.

Industry observers note that this change could align WhatsApp more closely with rivals like Telegram and Signal, which have long offered handle-based connections without exposing personal contact details.

The feature includes a settings section for username reservation, allowing unique identifiers for easier finding and messaging within the app, as noted by Sammy Fans.

Development has been in progress for over two years, with hints appearing in WhatsApp beta versions since 2023, according to WABetaInfo. This gradual rollout shows Meta’s careful approach to enhancing a platform with over 3 billion users, balancing innovation and reliability.

By introducing handles, the app not only enhances privacy but also opens doors to more seamless integrations, such as cross-platform messaging or business tools.

Moreover, the reservation system could mitigate issues like username squatting, a common problem on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where early adopters claim valuable handles.

As WhatsApp moves toward a username system, concerns about data security and interoperability arise. Regulations like the EU’s Digital Markets Act promote open messaging systems, which could facilitate connections across apps, although Meta has not confirmed any integrations.

This shift indicates a maturation of WhatsApp’s infrastructure, focusing on user control and privacy. While there’s no official launch date yet, beta testing suggests an imminent rollout, positioning WhatsApp to redefine personal communication.