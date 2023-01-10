WhatsApp to allow users keep disappearing chats as ‘Kept Messages’

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has announced a wave of new features in recent times. The company may not be as far ahead in terms of features as its competitors, such as Telegram, but it is working hard to meet the needs and make the user experience better. Reportedly, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would allow users to ‘keep’ disappearing messages.

WhatsApp will call this feature ‘Kept Messages.’ Users of the app can use this feature to save disappearing messages and keep them as is, i.e., for everyone to see. This will work even if the message time has expired. However, there will be a visual mark to such messages to separate them from the other regular chats.

To be clear, disappearing messages are those that a user can send in a group or one-on-one conversation that instantly expires or disappear from all linked devices after a set amount of time.

WhatsApp Beta information (WABetaInfo) spotted this new WhatsApp feature, ‘Kept Messages,’ that will give users more control over disappearing messages. The new ‘kept messages’ feature won’t disappear from the chat and will continue to be visible to all users. Users, though, will have the option to un-keep them at any time. Once they opt for this, the message will be deleted for everyone.

Messages that are saved, will have their bookmark icon to separate them from other chats. Hold your horses, though, as this new WhatsApp’s Kept Messages feature is still under development, and the feature’s availability is not known at the moment. The feature isn’t widely available to beta testers.

