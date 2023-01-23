WhatsApp to allow voice notes as status

WhatsApp is to allow voice notes as status in a new feature update, which sounds pretty cool because the messaging app currently lets you send voice messages to regular chats. Here is everything we know about the latest update on WhatsApp.

According to WaBetaInfo report, the new feature in 2.22.21.5 Android beta update, and eligible users will see it in the text status section of the app. The messaging app even lets you configure who all can check out your Voice Status update.

People will also get control over their voice recordings as the app will also give the ability to discard a recording before making it public.

It is unknown whether the play pause process will be as seamless as the one WhatsApp offers for regular chats. It is unclear whether there will be an edit or replay option for the voice status feature. We should get more clarity on this when the feature becomes available for more people.

However, there is a time restriction too on this feature. People will be able to record a voice note for only 30 seconds.

Also, the voice notes shared via the Status section will automatically get deleted after 24 hours, similar to what happens with images or videos that you currently post as Status on WhatsApp.

