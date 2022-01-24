WhatsApp to bring two-step verification for desktop users

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a major update for desktop and web versions.

The Meta-owned instant messaging app is developing the ability to add two-step verification to its desktop app and web versions, according WABetaInfo.

Also Read: WhatsApp plans transfer of data between Android, iOS devices

The update is aimed to prevent WhatsApp from unauthorised login and help users have extra protection.

After registration of a WhatsApp account and entering the 6-digit code, a personal PIN will be required to log into the account, WABetaInfo revealed.

WhatsApp wants to make it easier to manage two-step verification everywhere, so they are working on introducing the feature on the web/desktop client in a future update.

It will be possible to enable or disable the two-step verification. This is very important especially when users lose phone and do not remember PIN.

Also Read: WhatsApp for Android, desktop to get new features

It is unclear when it will be available for public beta testers, as the function is still in the early days of development.

Besides, WhatsApp is adding new features to its Android and desktop apps. The Android app will get new drawing and pencil tools in a future update while Desktop version will receive new chat bubble colours. The desktop app will also be getting a new dark blue colour that will be only visible while using the dark theme mode.

Comments