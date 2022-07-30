WhatsApp to introduce chatbox telling what’s new after update

WhatsApp is set to launch another feature that will know users know about any new updates to the app when they open the chatbox.

The new feature will introduce you to an official WhatsApp chatbox within the app, which will message you about any new updates to the application.

WABbetainfo reported that the feature is currently under development, and would take some time to complete. A screenshot of what the new update might look like has also been shared by WABetainfo.

A notification when you open the chat says it’ll provide information about new features, tips and tricks for WhatsApp, and information about privacy and safety. However, the users won’t be able to reply to these messages.

Users will be messaged directly from the company with a similar view to what is shown in the screenshot above. Moreover, the users can also opt to not receive the messages.

This chatbot is similar to features within rival messaging apps Telegram and Signal, where each uses an official channel to update you on new releases.

The feature is under development now, so we don’t know when this will start appearing for you in the app. It’ll likely be a little while before this arrives. In the meantime, some users have begun receiving revamped rich link previews in their WhatsApp applications in the last few days.

