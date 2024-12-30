WhatsApp to introduce ‘human chat support’ feature for users

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will enable users to connect directly with human chat support via the web client.

According to details from WABetaInfo, the latest beta version includes a “Chat with Us” option, allowing users to reach the support team directly from the Help Section.

Currently, users are required to navigate through a series of frequently asked questions (FAQs) before they can contact WhatsApp support.

The new feature aims to streamline this process by permitting users to initiate a conversation with support staff directly. Those who select the “Chat with Us” option will be notified that responses will be provided through WhatsApp chat.

While users can request assistance from a human representative if needed, initial replies may still be automated or generated by AI.

WaBetaInfo’s report indicates that users will receive a message from WhatsApp requesting information regarding their reason for contacting support. After providing their input, the request will be processed, and users will receive a follow-up message within the same chat.

It is important to note that the subsequent response may still be AI-generated or automated. However, users can easily ask for a human representative if they prefer a personal response.

This new feature is designed to facilitate quicker and more organized support for users accessing the web client, particularly in situations where AI-based assistance falls short. Nonetheless, the feature is still in development and is anticipated to be included in a future update of the web client.