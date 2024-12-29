WhatsApp users can now apply AR effects to camera in THIS update for iOS

WhatsApp has rolled out a new camera update for iOS users, which is currently accessible to a limited number of users.

According to WABETAINFO, this update introduces a feature that allows users to apply augmented reality (AR) effects, backgrounds, and filters directly within the camera settings.

Some users of the messaging platform can now find a new button that enables these AR effects, backgrounds, and filters straight from the camera interface.

To access these new features, users simply need to open the camera and tap the “wand” icon to activate the effects.

Once activated, users can add animated effects like confetti or stars that will appear on their screen.

Additionally, this feature allows users to modify facial expressions and adjust the color tones of their videos from a broad selection of shades.

There’s also a “Touch Up Mode” that enhances facial appearance, smooths skin tones, and removes minor blemishes, helping users look their best during video calls.

Another highlight of this update is the “Low Light Mode,” which automatically adjusts brightness and contrast to enhance visibility in poorly lit environments.

Currently, this update is exclusive to a select group of beta testers and can be downloaded from the iOS App Store.