WhatsApp to roll out shortcut to Meta AI during conversation

WhatsApp is launching a new shortcut that enables users to start a conversation with Meta AI directly from the Chats tab, enhancing visibility and user-friendliness.

This new shortcut, revealed in the recent WhatsApp beta update for iOS version 24.25.10.79, has been relocated to the Chats tab, replacing the previous position at the top of the navigation bar, as reported by WABetaInfo.

The intention behind this adjustment is to improve the feature’s visibility, particularly on larger screens where accessing the top of the display may pose challenges.

Furthermore, the application seeks to motivate a greater number of users to explore its AI-driven functionalities through this new shortcut.

With this update, users will have the opportunity to experiment with creative tools, such as generating personalized images and other content.

This modification signifies a deliberate effort to enhance user experience, especially in the Android version, where the shortcut is designed to resemble a floating action button.

It is worth mentioning that this design may be considered a trial rather than a permanent solution.

WhatsApp is likely to continue refining the interface in response to user feedback and preferences.

Currently, the shortcut is accessible to select beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS via the TestFlight app, with plans for a broader rollout in the upcoming weeks.