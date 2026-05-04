WhatsApp to introduce “Liquid Glass” chat interface redesign

WhatsApp is preparing a major visual overhaul of its in-chat interface, introducing a new “Liquid Glass” design language aimed at modernizing the app’s look and feel.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the update will redesign key elements of the chat screen, including the message input bar and the top navigation area within conversations.

The most noticeable change is expected in the chat bar, which will shift from a fixed layout to a floating design.

It will feature a translucent, frosted-glass effect that dynamically reflects the background, giving the interface a more layered and modern appearance.

The navigation bar at the top of chats is also set to be redesigned with a transparent look and soft fading effects, allowing wallpapers and chat content to subtly show through.

Even interactive elements such as the “jump to latest message” button are expected to adopt the new glass-like styling.

Reports suggest that the new interface has not yet been made available even to beta testers, although it has been activated internally for testing purposes.

The redesign is part of a broader visual shift influenced by Apple’s recent “Liquid Glass” design language introduced in newer versions of iOS. Early signs of WhatsApp’s redesign reportedly began appearing in late 2025 through beta builds, where minor interface changes were observed.

Meta Platforms appears to be rolling out the changes gradually, with no official timeline confirmed for full public release.