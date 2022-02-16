WhatsApp to restore old contacts list after negative feedback

Whatsapp has announced to restore its old contacts list interface after negative feedback from users over the update, says WABetainfo.

The meta-owned instant messaging platform had introduced a new contacts interface that showed frequently used contacts and recent chats on top of the contact list.

According to WABetainfo, the update received substantial negative feedback from users after which the company has decided to revert to the old interface.

WABetainfo reported that the users preferred the older version, which showed the contacts list in alphabetical order and the number of their total contacts, over the new update.

The feature is reportedly rolling out today, users have to update the application from Google Play Store in order to use the older version of contact lists, it added.

