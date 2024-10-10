web analytics
Thursday, October 10, 2024
WhatsApp to roll out image search feature

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is introducing a new beta update for Android version 2.24.21.3, which will protect its users from getting deceived by fake images.

The new feature will help users verify the authenticity of images they receive, making it easier to identify misleading or fake content.

The feature works by uploading the image to Google, enabling users to find similar images or related sources online for quick verification.

WhatsApp assures that user privacy will be maintained as the images will remain private and secure, with no storage or processing by WhatsApp itself.

However, a beta version of feature is already available for users of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.21.31 update, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

The update will allow users to search any image they receive, whether from friends or forwarded messages, directly on the web to verify its authenticity.

In addition to image searches, WhatsApp is also developing a feature to verify links in frequently forwarded messages, further improving its efforts to combat misinformation.

