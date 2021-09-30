WhatsApp to stop working on these 53 iPhone, Android phones

WhatsApp has warned millions of iPhone and Android phone users to urgently update their software or else they will be unable to use the popular messaging app.
Operating systems undergo change every year, which means phones running older versions won’t be able to use it.
Around 53 smartphone models will be affected by the new update starting November 1.
Smartphone models having Android 4.0.4 or earlier as well as iPhones with iOS 9 or earlier will become incompatible with WhatsApp.
Following is a complete list of the models that will be affected by the update:
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy SII
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy Xcover 2
Galaxy Core
Galaxy Ace 2
Lucid 2
Optimus F7
Optimus F5
Optimus L3 II Dual
Optimus F5
Optimus L5
Best L5 II
Optimus L5 Dual
Best L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Dual
Best L7 II
Optimus F6, Enact
Optimus L4 II Dual
Optimus F3
Best L4 II
Best L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD
Optimus 4X HD
Optimus F3Q
ZTE V956
Grand X Quad V987
Grand Memo
Xperia Miro
Xperia Neo L
Xperia Arc S
Alcatel
Ascend G740
Ascend Mate
Ascend D Quad XL
Ascend D1 Quad XL
Ascend P1 S
Ascend D2
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
Caterpillar Cat B15
Wiko Cink Five
Wiko Darknight
Lenovo A820
UMi X2
Run F1
THL W8
iPhone SE
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
If you have one of these smartphones, you need to get a new device that supports the app if you still wish to use the app.
