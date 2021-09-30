WhatsApp to stop working on these 53 iPhone, Android phones

WhatsApp has warned millions of iPhone and Android phone users to urgently update their software or else they will be unable to use the popular messaging app.

Operating systems undergo change every year, which means phones running older versions won’t be able to use it.

Around 53 smartphone models will be affected by the new update starting November 1.

ALSO READ: WHATSAPP TO SUPPORT IPAD AND AT LEAST ANOTHER IPHONE IN NEW UPDATE

Smartphone models having Android 4.0.4 or earlier as well as iPhones with iOS 9 or earlier will become incompatible with WhatsApp.

Following is a complete list of the models that will be affected by the update:

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy SII

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

Lucid 2

Optimus F7

Optimus F5

Optimus L3 II Dual

Optimus F5

Optimus L5

Best L5 II

Optimus L5 Dual

Best L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Dual

Best L7 II

Optimus F6, Enact

Optimus L4 II Dual

Optimus F3

Best L4 II

Best L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus F3Q

ZTE V956

Grand X Quad V987

Grand Memo

Xperia Miro

Xperia Neo L

Xperia Arc S

Alcatel

Ascend G740

Ascend Mate

Ascend D Quad XL

Ascend D1 Quad XL

Ascend P1 S

Ascend D2

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Caterpillar Cat B15

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight

Lenovo A820

UMi X2

Run F1

THL W8

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

If you have one of these smartphones, you need to get a new device that supports the app if you still wish to use the app.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!