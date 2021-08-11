WhatsApp now lets you transfer chats between iOS, Android

Facebook-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that will allow users to transfer chat history, including all voice notes, photos, and conversations when switching from iOS to Android.

The feature will first arrive on Android devices, specifically Samsung smartphones, allowing users to initially transfer chats from iOS to Samsung smartphones.

“Want to securely take your WhatsApp history from one platform to another? We’re working to make this possible starting with Samsung Mobile devices, and it’s coming to Android and iOS phones soon,” the chief said.

WhatsApp head is leaking features 🔜 https://t.co/RZYRIm3gus — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 11, 2021

The new feature transfers chat histories using a physical Lightning to USB-C cable rather than sending them via the internet. Unfortunately, if you’ve transferred between iOS and Android in the past and have two separate cloud backups, the new transfer feature won’t merge them together into a single chat history.

As per Tech crunch, “To use the feature, WhatsApp users will connect their old and new device via a USB-C to Lightning cable, and launch Smart Switch. The new phone will then prompt you to scan a QR code using your old phone and export your WhatsApp history. To complete the transfer, you’ll sign into WhatsApp on the new device and import the messages.”