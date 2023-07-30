Whatsapp trick to boost the image, video quality

A tech-savvy Whatsapp user has revealed a simple trick to boost the quality of images and videos sent on the messaging app in a video he posted on TikTok under the name @.lachief.

The messaging app usually compresses the images and videos when they are saved and sent on the platform for making it easier for the device to send. However, convenience sacrifices the quality of the images for speed.

The file will still be compressed to a smaller sizer if a video or photo has been taken in 4k.

The WhatsApp user @.lachief shared the easy trick to get the best quality images and videos in his 19-second video on TikTok.

Here are the steps:

Tap on the ‘Settings’ button in the bottom right corner of the app.

Tap on ‘Storage and Data’ and then scroll down to the bottom of the page.

After finding ‘Media Upload Quality’, you will see three options.

The app usually shows ‘Auto (recommended)’ if the user has never changed the settings.

Two more options are there including ‘Data saver’ and ‘Best quality’

Tapping on ‘Best quality’ will enable the highest quality images and videos. However, it will use more data and take longer to send.