WhatsApp unveils new feature to edit photos with voice commands

Meta has made artificial intelligence (AI) a part of various apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

With an assistant called MetaAI, you can get answers to questions and create images.

Now this AI assistant has been further improved by the company. Users will now also be able to use MetaAI through voice commands.

This AI assistant will chat with you by mimicking the voice of various famous personalities like John Cena, the company said at the Yetta Connect conference.

Along with voice chat support, a new image feature is also making its way to WhatsApp and Instagram.

With this feature, users will be able to edit and change photos using Meta AI in Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Similarly, Meta AI will be able to remove or add objects from images.

All of these will not require written instructions but will be possible through voice commands.

Meta AI is being updated by the company from Lama 3.2 model for new features.

These new changes to MetaAI will be available to users in the coming weeks.