WhatsApp introduces updates for web, mobile versions

WhatsApp has introduced several updates for its web and mobile phone versions.

In a Twitter announcement, WhatsApp said that with the new updates, users will be able to add stickers and text or crop and rotate their photos from any WhatsApp screen, whether it’s a smaller or big one.

In terms of sticker suggestions, users can now incorporate the perfect stickers into their messages as they type — just like emoji suggestions but better.

🖥 Desktop photo editor. Now you can add stickers and text or crop and rotate your photos from any WhatsApp screen, big or small. pic.twitter.com/dfGwODgfnt — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 1, 2021

With the latest updates, users will now know what they are clicking into as a preview will be shown in advance.

A control bar for picture-in-picture videos is now available for beta testers. According to WABetaInfo, after rolling out a new interface on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.22.3 enabling users to watch videos from Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms directly within the app, the same interface will now be available for WhatsApp beta iOS users as well!

The website further said that the new interface implements a control bar: it allows moving the picture-in-picture view easily, and it also implements some shortcuts, like the possibility to end the video and to show it in full-screen mode.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!