WhatsApp users beware: Alert issued for hacking threats

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued an advisory warning of a surge in hacking and phishing attacks on WhatsApp.

Cybercriminals are attempting to deceive users into sharing personal information through fraudulent methods, the advisory read

It added that the hackers use fake links and counterfeit verification codes to trick users. Hacked accounts may be exploited to spread misinformation, commit fraud, or gain unauthorized access to private photos and contact lists.

Additionally, the NCERT advisory read that the hackers are using fake bank loyalty programs and prize offers as bait for attacks.

The NCERT also cautioned about deceptive schemes targeting users, urging them to enable two-step verification in WhatsApp settings for added security.

WhatsApp users have been advised to avoid links related to address verification, rewards, or surveys and to verify messages only through official and authenticated sources.

The NCERT recommended special vigilance for messages received from unknown numbers.