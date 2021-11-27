Here’s how WhatsApp users can react to messages using emojis

Meta-owned messaging giant WhatsApp is working on a new feature called “message reactions” since August this year.

These reaction icons will allow WhatsApp users to react to messages sent from their friends. The feature will be similar to how reactions are currently available on Instagram DMs (direct messages).

We’ve now received more information about message reactions thanks to WABetaInfo once again.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will limit reactions to just six emojis: thumbs-up, heart, prayer hands, and three different smileys.

This is a preview of message reactions, from the 2.21.22.17 beta update. Unfortunately, it looks like a bug because it’s not possible to send a reaction. pic.twitter.com/T3ACGivhAK — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 29, 2021

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that users will be able to view all reactions to a message or filter them by a specific emoji.

However, the feature is under development and may not be available to beta users just yet.

