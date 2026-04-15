WhatsApp Web users may soon get 50 new desktop theme options

WhatsApp Web may soon offer nearly 50 new desktop themes to enhance your cross-platform messaging experience. As the desktop extension of your mobile app, WhatsApp Web has traditionally received fewer updates.

However, WABetaInfo reports that Meta is developing 49 new themes that will be available for users to customize their experience while using WhatsApp Web. Mobile users have enjoyed customization options like chat backgrounds and colors for years, making their experience more personal.

In contrast, the desktop app has limited controls; it introduced dark mode a few years ago, but overall, customization options remain minimal.

WhatsApp Web is essentially a Chromium-based wrapper that can be used across various platforms, including Android tablets. It enables you to send and receive messages, make calls, and more, once you have paired it with your WhatsApp account.

As a way to stay connected across devices, it’s a great option and works in tandem with the companion mode, which allows you to send and receive messages on a secondary mobile device. It is, however, not quite as feature-rich.

This report indicates that the ability to change the message bubble color will consequently allow users to modify the chat view’s background or wallpaper. WhatsApp Web lets you set pre-chat themes, so you’ll get a neat visual reference for specific contacts or group chats if you want that option.

Currently, there are 49 variations in testing, including the default theme. With the introduction of the default light theme, the total technically reaches 50; however, this is a stretch.

Applying a theme on WhatsApp Web only changes the appearance for the individual user on that interface; it is not a global theme.

Currently, it is unknown whether this personalized theme will sync with the user’s mobile experience, as no details have been provided yet. WABetaInfo has not provided a potential rollout timeline, but the feature is expected to appear in a beta version before a broader release.