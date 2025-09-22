Wheat being imported while giving loss to farmers: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: “Don’t harm our farmers to extend benefit to the farmers of another country,” Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon here said on Monday.

Federal government should not deem itself as it is knowing all and over-intelligent, talking to media provincial minister said.

He said the wheat is being imported while inflicting loss to our farmers. “For God’s sake, come to senses, use your brain,” Sharjeel Memon said.

He said Pakistan faces shortage of wheat, “We have to import Rs 300 billion (US$ 1.2 billion) wheat to fill the gap,” provincial minister said.

He said that Sindh have 1.2 million tonnes of wheat in stock, Punjab is facing worst situation.

“We are ready to import the wheat at the rate of 9,000 rupees but offer 4,000 to our own farmers,” Sharjeel Memon said.

He said the PML-N should understand, “we are not the government’s allies, we are extending them support”.

“If someone think himself over-intelligent and avoid consulting than what can we do,” he said.

Sharjeel said that Punjab didn’t plan better to tackle flooding thus the inexperience increased flood devastation in the province.

He said a man used ugly language and the government and the party officials launched campaign in his support, “It is regretful”.