Wheat imported in caretaker setup despite sufficient stocks: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer has said that the wheat imported in the caretaker setup has become a problem, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The wheat imports went beyond the permitted limit, food security minister said. “Unfortunately, the wheat was imported, which won’t have happened,” minister said.

“The inquiry committee has disclosed facts. There were already 4.2 million tons of wheat in the carry forward stock,” he said.

“We are trying to resolve the issue of the wheat procurement,” Rana Tanveer said. “The prime minister has directed for constitution of another committee for further probe to reach to the facts of the matter,” minister said. “The committee will submit its report within four to five days and will determine the responsibility,” he said.

“There are several departments involved in the matter,” he said.

He said the wheat was imported by the private sector at maximum level. “The wheat import’s time limit was further extended,” federal minister said. “The import limit was February month, but more wheat imported after it,” he said.

“The State Bank being contacted to know the dates of arrival of the vessels carrying wheat shipments,” food security minister added.

The initial report of the probe regarding wheat import scandal revealed shocking details, ARY News earlier reported citing sources.

According to sources, the initial report stated that the federal institutions are responsible for the unnecessary import of wheat. Despite existing reserves of 40.47 lakh metric tons in Punjab, an additional 35.87 lakh metric tons were imported, creating an artificial shortage.