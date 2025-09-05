Wheat price decreases in Karachi

Karachi: Wheat price in Karachi decreased by Rs 8 on Friday, today.

Whereas despite the reduction in the wheat prices flour prices which stands at Rs 92 per Kg could not be lowered down.

Presently the prices of flour from mill stands at Rs 140 per Kg, Two and half number (2.5 number) flour at Rs 110 per Kg, while fine flour is available at Rs 120 per Kg.

Chairman Wholesale Grocers Association (WGA) Abdul Rauf said that owing to fixing of wheat price in Punjab led to decrease prices in Sindh.

Abdul Rauf requested Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to reduce the flour prices in the province.

While he said that if the Sindh government announces releasing of wheat early then the flour prices will further be slashed.

He added that releasing of the government wheat will also discourage hoarders.

Moreover, he demanded the Sindh government to immediately issue previous year procurement.

It is pertinent to mention here that federal statistics department has issued figures of flour prices in the various cities of the country according to which the average 20 Kg sack price is Rs 2500.

The people of Peshawar and Bannu are purchasing the most expensive flour where the 20 Kg sack is being sold at a price of Rs 2500.

On the other hand, the 20 kg sack is available in Islamabad at a price of Rs 2427, Rawalpindi Rs 2400 while flour sack available in Gunjranwala and Sialkot at a price of Rs 2267.

The flour sack is available in Lahore at Rs 2230, Faisalabad, Rs 2200, Sagodha Rs 2200, Multan Rs 2294.

Moreover, the 20 Kg flour sack is available in Bahawalpur at a price of Rs 2334.

Besides that the flour sack is available in Karachi and Hyderabad at a price of Rs 2400, while in Sukkur at Rs 2240, Rs 2300 in Larkana.

Meanwhile, the flour sack of 20 Kg is available at a price of Rs 2300 in Quetta and Rs 2200 in Khuzdar.