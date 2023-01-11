Wheat price falls in Punjab

Wheat prices in Punjab’s open market decreased by Rs1,200 per maund, after the increase in wheat quota and import, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to market dealers, the per maund wheat price dropped to Rs4,000 from Rs5,200. Following the reduction of Rs1,200 per maund, the per kg wheat price in the open market has dropped to Rs100 from 130.

The sources familiar with the development said the price of wheat is coming down due to an increase in the government’s quota and the arrival of imported wheat.

The market dealers are expecting a reduction of Rs300 to 400 per maund in the coming days.

Yesterday, the Sindh government released subsidised wheat quota to the flour mills, resulting in lowering the flour prices in open markets.

The flour price has reduced up to Rs10 per kilogram in Karachi’s open markets after the Sindh government released subsidized wheat quota to the flour mills.

In the open market, the rate of per kilogram of wheat went down from Rs130 to Rs120. According to the Karachi Wholesale Grocers Association, the prices of chakki and fine flour were also reduced.

The chakki flour price is reduced from Rs160 to Rs150 per kg.

Comments