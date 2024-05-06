PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari demands NAB inquiry into wheat import scam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Monday demanded the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) inquiry into wheat import scam, ARY News reported.

PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in his statement stated import of wheat despite surplus stock in Pakistan, caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The PPP leader urged the NAB to initiate an inquiry into the wheat scam and present the facts before the nation.

Commenting on the PML-N’s invitation to PPP to join the federal government, Bukhari said his party is committed to supporting the PML-N-led government in the Parliament without being part of the government.

However, he said the final decision regarding joining the cabinet will be taken by the PPP’s CEC.

Read more: Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar diminishes wheat scandal as ‘Storm in Teacup’

Earlier, former caretaker prime minister, Anwarul Haq Kakar, downplayed the wheat import issue as a ‘Storm in a Teacup’.

During his interview on ARY News program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai,’ Kakar emphasized the importance of understanding the intricacies of the wheat import mechanism.

Former prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar highlighted the government’s efforts to save tax money, facilitate private-sector wheat purchases, and generate revenue from import duties.