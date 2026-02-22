No risk of wheat shortage in Pakistan, Rana Tanveer  

ISLAMABAD: The federal government of Pakistan has assured that there is no risk of a wheat shortage in the country, following a high-level review of the country’s supply and procurement arrangements.

The 6th meeting of the National Wheat Oversight Committee, chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, took place in Islamabad to assess stock availability, procurement plans and price stability measures ahead of the upcoming harvesting season.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the federal and provincial governments, who presented detailed briefings on procurement preparedness, stock positions, and supply management strategies ahead of the upcoming harvesting season.

The Committee was informed that adequate wheat stocks are currently available in all provinces to meet national consumption requirements until the arrival of the new crop. The Federal Government reiterated that there is no risk of wheat shortage in Pakistan, and coordinated measures are in place to ensure an uninterrupted supply across markets.

Representatives from the provincial governments outlined their respective procurement strategies. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government has adopted a hybrid model, combining 75 percent public sector participation, and 25 percent private sector involvement, while Sindh said it will conduct procurement through the public sector to safeguard supply and manage prices effectively.

An illustrative wheat procurement price has been set at Rs 3,500 per 40 kilograms, and provinces have been urged to implement the procurement operations smoothly. The Federal Minister emphasized that the current procurement framework will remain applicable for one year.

Rana Tanveer announced that the federal government is working on a broader long‑term wheat policy for 2026–2030, aimed at reinforcing national food security.

The proposed policy is expected to introduce digital traceability systems, strengthened supply‑chain monitoring and enhanced transparency to improve coordination between federal and provincial authorities.