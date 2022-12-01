Wheat worth mlns missing from govt warehouses

Sindh: Thousands of metric tons of wheat vanished from Sindh government warehouses.

According to the letter, written to Secretary Food for action by District Food Controller Nowsheru Feroze, more than one lac sacks weighing 100 kg each pack and total of 13 thousand metric ton wheat worth of 7 crores has been missing from 8 warehouses.

A committee has been established to investigate the case.

Earlier in October, Information Minister Sharjeel Memon stated that the Sindh cabinet has fixed the price of wheat for 2022-23 at Rs 4 thousand per 40kg sack.

He further added, “the lands are submerged and the farmers will have to work hard to prepare the land for the new crop.”

Comments