When and where did Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce get engaged?

After Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce, announced their engagement on Tuesday, his father, Ed, revealed when and where the NFL star actually popped the question to the pop megastar.

After being together for two years, power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via an Instagram post yesterday. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pop star wrote in the caption of the five-slide carousel post, featuring their engagement pictures.

This came a month after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end finally launched his relationship with the Grammy winner on Instagram, before she made a special appearance on the ‘New Heights’ podcast of Travis and Jason Kelce, to announce her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.

However, his father, Ed Kelce, has now revealed that the NFL star actually proposed to the ‘Lover’ hitmaker much earlier than they broke the news on social media.

“Maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago,” he confirmed in a new interview, adding that Kelce and Swift got engaged at the Chiefs star’s home.

“He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. [But] I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you,” he explained.

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine’ … They got out there, and that’s when he asked her,” Kelce’s father detailed. “It was beautiful.”

“They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great,” he shared.