Eid al-Adha 2026 likely date revealed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The tentative date for Eid al-Adha has surfaced, though the final announcement remains with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, ARY News reported.

The Big Eid will probably be celebrated across the country on Wednesday, May 27. According to reports, the Zil Hajj 1447 moon is likely to be sighted on May 17 or 18.

Under the current calendar, both government and private sector employees may receive a five-day holiday.

If holidays are announced from Wednesday to Sunday, citizens will have ample time to celebrate the “Big Eid.”

Meanwhile, cattle markets (Maweshi Mandis) have begun springing up at Karachi’s Northern Bypass and Lahore’s Shahpur Kanjra, among other locations nationwide.

Sacrificial animals have already started arriving from various owners and traders.

However, experts fear that animal prices will be significantly higher than last year. This is attributed to rising costs of animal feed and the regional economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

These factors are expected to drive up the cost of cows, goats, and camels, placing an additional financial burden on buyers.

Eid ul-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, is celebrated on the 10th of Zil Hajj, honoring the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

The Central Ruet Hilal Committee meeting for Zil Hajj moon sighting will be held on May 15 or May 16 .