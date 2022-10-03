Bollywood throwback: When Jaya Bachchan introduced Karisma Kapoor as her daughter-in-law

How many of you know that Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were once an engaged couple?

Yes, you read that right! The duo who was seen together in ‘Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya’ (2002), were also a real-life couple during the same year, before calling off their engagement after months.

However, during the time of their relationship, Kapoor girl was proudly introduced to the media and the world by her then-to-be in-laws, as the new family member. Veteran actor, Jaya Bachchan never missed the chance to gush over Karisma Kapoor at various press events, one of which was the launch of senior Bachchan’s autobiography.

An old clip from the event is circulating on the internet lately, after two long decades, where Jaya Bachchan is seen giving a warm welcome to the ‘Dil Tou Pagal Hai’ actor and introduced the blushing Karisma Kapoor as her daughter-in-law.

At the presser, Mrs Bacchan announced, “I would, on behalf of my family – the Bachchan family, with the Nanda family, welcome another family into our group and that’s the Kapoors – Randhir and Babita Kapoor. And to be my daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor.”

Karisma joined the matriarch on stage and received a warm hug before she went on to say, “That’s Abhishek’s gift to his parents on his father’s 60th birthday.”

The clip later had the Kapoors take the stage and all three families posed for a picture together with the then-to-be couple.

It is pertinent to mention here that the engagement was called off after a few months, and Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with industrialist Sanjay Kapur the following year. 13 years and two kids later, the couple headed for divorce.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan got married to ‘Kuch Naa Kaho’ co-star Aishwarya Rai in 2007 and shares a daughter Aaradhya with her.

