Where is Sarah Ferguson going to live now that she’s leaving Royal Lodge?

NEW YORK: Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s nearly two-decade stay (rent-free) in the Royal Lodge is over.

‘Formal notice has today been served to surrender the lease. The move will take place as soon as practicable,’ Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday.

The former Prince will likely move to a cottage on the Sandringham estate’s sprawling land.

Fergie? She’s been left to her own devices, having been told to make her own living arrangements.

Though Sarah’s net worth isn’t fully known, it’s estimated to be in the low millions thanks to her career writing children’s books and promoting weight loss.

When she divorced Andrew in 1996, she was left with around £3,000,000. But the late Queen Elizabeth gave her £500,000 to buy a home for herself and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

She was also given £350,000 in cash; £1.4 million to set up a trust fund for Beatrice and Eugenie; and had a monthly salary thanks to Andrew’s time as a Navy officer.

Fergie might be somewhat flush when it comes to cash, but where she will move is unknown.

It was reported that Sarah wanted to live in Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor, but that has been denied.

Maybe we’ll see the former duchess living in a modest London flat soon.

Sarah came under harsh scrutiny just last month for her alleged ties to Epstein, when an email surfaced where she called him a ‘supreme friend’.

The 2011 message was allegedly sent shortly after Sarah said in an interview that her involvement with the sex offender had been a ‘gigantic error of judgment’.

Speaking about Andrew’s long-time associate, she said in the interview: ‘I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children.’

In the midst of all this drama, Buckingham Palace made one thing clear: ‘Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.’