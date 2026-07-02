Where is Taylor Swift getting married?

Fans are trying everything they can to keep up with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as rumors circulate that the couple could potentially be getting married this weekend.

Meanwhile, an eagerly awaiting audience has already begun researching the total cost of the event and its rumored location while impatiently waiting to see what she might wear. For instance, where exactly is Taylor Swift marrying Travis Kelce?

The couple is reportedly ready to say “I do” nearly a year after becoming engaged in August 2025. Here is all the information you need to know regarding the speculated wedding, including the location and what we know about the venue.

According to TMZ, the duo originally intended to get married in Rhode Island, but their plans were derailed when word got out about the venue. Consequently, they have opted for Madison Square Garden in New York City. Speculation was fueled after permits were requested for a large-scale event at the venue, which can accommodate 22,000 people according to U.S. outlets like The New York Times.

The permit request noted that all roads surrounding the venue will be closed from July 2nd to July 4th. As any Taylor Swift fan knows, Independence Day weekend is famous for the singer’s annual parties. Outlets also noted that several players from Travis’s football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have reserved hotel rooms in the area.

New York City State Senator Zohran Mamdani only added fuel to the fire during a press conference, stating, “My recommendation to all New Yorkers is to stay inside and stay cool. And if you happen to be getting married at Madison Square Garden, you will be staying inside and you will be staying cool.”

As for the schedule of events this week, speculations about the venue continue to grow. CBS reported that a small rehearsal dinner for around 100 people is set to take place tonight, Thursday, July 2nd, at the Infosys Commerce Theater inside Madison Square Garden.

Page Six later shared the alleged itinerary for the weekend. Following the rehearsal dinner on July 2nd, doors will open to guests on Friday, July 3rd, at 3:30 p.m. for a cocktail party on the sixth floor. The wedding ceremony itself will begin on the Madison Square Garden arena floor at 5:30 p.m., with the reception scheduled to follow and wrap up by 2:00 a.m. on July 4th.