KGF chapter 3: A-list Bollywood actors show interest to romance Yash!

With the exit of Srinidhi Shetty from the ‘KGF’ franchise, makers are on the lookout for a female lead to romance South superstar Yash in Chapter 3.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, after the mega-success of the latest instalment in the ‘KGF’ franchise, makers are already gearing for ‘Chapter 3’, which is in the scripting stage as of now.

While the South Indian actor, Yash will return to reprise his role as beloved Rocky Bhai of Kolar Gold Fields, the pageant winner and rising starlet Srinidhi Shetty would join the cast of ‘KGF: Chapter 3’.

Following her exit from the crime saga, makers Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur have already started the tiring hunt of finding a perfect face to play the lady love of Rocky Bhai and reportedly, they have been sent feelers by various A-list actors of Bollywood as well.

Quoting a reliable source of the outlet, an Indian media agency reported, “Bollywood actresses are already sending feelers, expressing their interest in working with Yash in the third film of the KGF franchise.”

“The producers are definitely considering casting a big A-list Bollywood star for the role opposite Yash in the third chapter, to carry forward their pan-India appeal,” added the insider.

It is pertinent to mention that Srinidhi Shetty’s character Reena Desai was shown dead in the last part, leaving space for another actress to join the franchise.

Meanwhile, several big Bollywood names are seen expanding their career horizons in regional cinema in recent times. Global star Deepika Padukone will feature opposite Prabhas in her first pan-Indian film, ‘Project K’, while the underdog Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite Prabhas in ‘Adipurush’.

