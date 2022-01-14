Which Pakistani singer is set to perform at Coachella 2022?

Grammys nominated Pakistani singer, Arooj Aftab has become the first Pakistani performer ever to be lined up for the music and art festival.

One of the world’s biggest music festivals, Coachella that was last held in 2019 and scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated to return over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 this year.

Line up for the upcoming festival was disclosed by organizers yesterday, with the headline acts by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Kanye West, but not to miss our very own Pakistani singer, Arooj Aftab who will be performing on both weekends at the festival.

Two times nominee for Grammy Awards, Arooj is the first-ever Pakistani to be performing at the prestigious festival. The young artist took to photo and video sharing application, Instagram on Thursday for the proud announcement. She shared a two-pictures post on her account featuring the official lineup, and a closeup to her name in the following picture.

Several known names of the showbiz industry like Mahira Khan, Faisal Kapadia, Ayesha Omar, Zara Peerzada flocked to the comments section of Arooj’s post, wishing the artist for such an achievement.

Ankur Tewari, an Indian musician known for his work in movies like ‘Gully Boy’ and ‘Guilty’, also dropped a comment on her post that read “Go show them”.

It is certainly a proud moment for the country and the vocalist herself as she creates history, and be a representative at such a level.

It is pertinent to mention that Arooj who is a trained music producer, composer, and vocalist with three solo albums, bagged two nominations in the 64th annual Grammy Awards amid the likes of FINNEAS, Jimmie Allen, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Kid LAROI.

