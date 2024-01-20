Which team can surprise at IEM Katowice 2024?

IEM Katowice 2024 is set to host a tournament consisting 24 elite Counter-Strike 2 teams in Poland, most of the teams participating in the event don’t need any introduction, others have been unjustly overlooked and underestimated.

In this article, we will explore a few teams that have the potential to shine bright and emerge as unexpected contenders in this tournament.

MONTE

The Ukrainian team – Monte – has exerted a stable roster for the past 6 months, without any change in their lineup. However, they made significant adjustments by bringing in Viktor “sdy” Orudzhev, who was previously released from Natus Vincere (NAVI), as well as a new coach and another player.

This decision turned out to be one of the organization’s most successful transfers, with “sdy” emerging as an exceptional captain and one of the most promising talents in the competitive scene.

Since his arrival, Monte has consistently delivered outstanding performances, securing numerous impressive results in tournaments ranging from B to A levels, and even excelling in S-level competitions.

Despite being ranked as the 6th best team globally, Monte’s true strength is often overlooked by fans. In many matches, people underestimate their capabilities simply because the opposing team possesses a more renowned reputation or has been active in the scene for a longer time.

However, the reality is that Monte is frequently considered the favorite in these matchups.

The upcoming tournament IEM Katowice 2024 poses a significant challenge for the participating teams. Following the play-in stage, only 16 out of the initial 24 teams will advance further. From these 16, only six will secure a coveted spot in the playoffs.

Monte faces a critical task – they must finish within the top three of their group to succeed. Surprisingly, their chances of accomplishing this feat are more promising than many anticipate.

Cloud 9

Cloud9 is set to commence the tournament in the play-in stage, and if they progress as expected, they will encounter formidable opponents in the group stage. Despite a tendency to falter during crucial moments, a closer examination of their current roster and recent achievements reveals qualities essential for success.

Three players from Cloud9 previously achieved victory together at the Stockholm Major in 2021 while representing Natus Vincere. Since teaming up with Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov in November 2023, Cloud9 has secured notable finishes, including 3rd-4th place at the Thunderpick World Championship and 3rd-4th place at the BLAST Premier Fall Final.

With a break for training under their belt, Cloud9 is expected to deliver even better results. This suggests an elevated performance level, making it more challenging for opponents to defeat them in best-of-three matches. If they can strategically navigate encounters with formidable teams like Team Vitality, FaZe Clan, and G2 Esports until the crucial stages, their chances of reaching the playoffs are quite promising.

Expect surprises from the tournament participants, including new teams and those with intriguing lineups rather than superstar players.

GamerLegion, featuring the experienced player Snax, is one such team expected to deliver consistent performances. In the competitive CIS region, teams like BetBoom Team and Team Spirit should not be underestimated, especially with the addition of sh1ro from Cloud9, significantly strengthening Team Spirit’s roster.