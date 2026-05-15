White-ball camp ahead of Australia series commences in Lahore

Pakistan’s white-ball preparatory camp for the three-match series against Australia began on Friday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

As per the details, the 28 players participating in the camp took one-on-one sessions with NCA coaches. The players also underwent various skills and fitness-oriented tests.

Additionally, the PCB medical staff reviewed the players’ fitness and physical parameters.

It is worth noting that the seven-day camp will conclude on May 21, with players participating in training sessions and practice matches.

The camp also includes Pakistan Under-19 fast bowlers Abdul Subhan and Ali Raza, who represented the country in the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup staged in Zimbabwe and Namibia earlier this year.

During the camp, the NCA coaching staff will work closely with Pakistan’s white-ball team management to fine-tune players’ preparations for the upcoming series.

Pakistan will host Australia for three ODIs in Rawalpindi and Lahore between May 30 and June 4. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 4:30pm local time, with the toss set for 4pm.

Players participating in White-ball camp

Aamir Jamal, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Hamza Nazeer, Haris Rauf, Hunain Shah, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faik, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Saad Baig, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Khan.