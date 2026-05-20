During the years 2008 and 2009, a dark cloud of fear hung over the citizens of Karachi. The cause of this widespread anxiety was the notorious “White Corolla Gang,” a criminal group whose ruthless activities left an unforgettable mark on the city’s history, particularly in its upscale neighborhoods.

Reign of Terror in DHA and Clifton

The White Corolla Gang specifically targeted the affluent areas of Clifton and Defence (DHA), as well as various deserted locations across the city. Their primary targets were unsuspecting citizens, particularly couples. Beyond robbing victims of their valuables at gunpoint, the gang was also allegedly involved in the sexual assault and harassment of female victims.

The gang operated with highly calculated tactics, making it exceptionally difficult for the Karachi Police to track them down.

The Modus Operandi

Media and police reports from the time revealed a highly organized criminal strategy:

Night Operations: The group operated almost exclusively under the cover of darkness.

Rental Vehicles: To evade law enforcement, the gang would rent a white Toyota Corolla, swap its original license plates with fake ones, commit the crimes, and return the vehicle afterward.

Disguises: The criminals used weapons to intimidate victims, and the ringleader frequently wore disguises—including long-haired wigs and caps—to conceal his identity.

Over 40 official cases were registered against the White Corolla Gang. However, officials believe the actual number of crimes was much higher, as many victims chose not to come forward due to trauma, fear of retaliation, and social stigma.

The Turning Point: How a Murder Cracked the Case

For a long time, the gang remained a massive challenge for law enforcement. The breakthrough finally came in 2009, following the murder of a transgender individual.

During the murder investigation, investigative authorities managed to trace and arrest the central figure of the gang, Muhammad Ali Hajano (son of Gul Muhammad Hajano), along with his accomplice, Umair Ahmed.

Confession and Sentencing

During interrogation, the prime suspect, Muhammad Ali Hajano, confessed to numerous robberies and assaults. He claimed that he committed these heinous crimes under the influence of narcotics. Surprisingly, investigators revealed that Hajano hailed from a financially stable and well-to-do family.

Backed by strong forensic and circumstantial evidence presented by the police, the court sentenced Muhammad Ali Hajano to life imprisonment.

The 2025 Release and Re-Arrest

After serving his sentence, Hajano was released from prison in 2025. However, his rehabilitation was short-lived. Driven by old criminal habits, he returned to a life of crime shortly after his release.

In a recent turn of events, Hajano attempted to rob a woman riding a motorcycle. Proving that times have changed, the victim demonstrated immense bravery by refusing to back down; she actively pursued the criminal. Her courageous pursuit led to Hajano’s immediate re-arrest by the police. Following a swift judicial hearing, the infamous gang leader has once again been sent behind bars.