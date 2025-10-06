Sustainable Peace in Gaza Is Our Commitment — White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt has stated that all parties have agreed on a preliminary deal to establish peace in Gaza, and discussions are now underway on a framework to implement that agreement. She emphasized, “We want to ensure that there remains no threat to Israel’s security and that sustainable peace is established in the region.”

Speaking at a press conference at the White House, Leavitt further revealed that consultations are ongoing regarding the formation of a technocratic interim governing body for the administration of the Palestinian territories. However, the names for this body have not yet been finalized.

In response to a journalist’s question about whether the Trump administration would recognize Palestine as a state after the peace agreement, Leavitt said:

“At this point, I will not comment on any potential political scenario beyond the agreement. Our focus is currently on the implementation of the peace agreement.”

President Trump to Meet Canadian Prime Minister Tomorrow

The spokesperson confirmed that President Donald Trump will host the Canadian Prime Minister at the White House tomorrow. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations, trade, and matters of international security.

Government Shutdown: Federal Employees May Not Receive Salaries

Karoline Leavitt stated that due to the ongoing government shutdown, many people are facing severe financial hardship. If the Senate fails to pass the funding bill, many federal employees could face layoffs. She added that the President also holds the authority to deploy the National Guard if the funding bill is not passed.

Strong Criticism of Democrats’ Funding Policy

The White House spokesperson criticized the Democrats’ proposed bill, saying it allocates $2.5 billion for undocumented immigrants and non-citizens. She said:

“Democrats are prioritizing illegal immigrants over American citizens, which is unacceptable.”

She demanded that at least five Democratic senators vote in favor of the bill in tonight’s Senate session to ensure its approval in the interest of the American people. She also urged American voters to call their senators and pressure them to vote in favor.

President Trump’s Efforts to Reform the Healthcare System

Leavitt claimed that President Trump is trying to fix the broken healthcare system, and due to his pressure, pharmaceutical companies have reduced drug prices by 100% to 200%.

U.S. Concerned About France’s Political Situation

The spokesperson said that the U.S. is closely monitoring the ongoing political tensions in France and is carefully assessing the situation. However, she added that the U.S. believes France is capable of resolving its internal matters on its own.

National Guard and Law and Order Situation

Karoline Leavitt clarified that President Trump, as Commander-in-Chief, has the authority to deploy the National Guard in cities. She said: “The presence of the National Guard has made Washington, D.C. a safer city,” and that their presence is playing a key role in restoring law and order.

She called the statements by mayors opposing the deployment of the National Guard “shameful” and accused them of putting citizens’ safety at risk for personal political gain.

