White House calls Donald Trump and Cristiano Ronaldo 'Two GOATS' 

The legendary Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo had some quality time with the US president at the White House before Trump showered him with compliments at a lavish dinner for the Saudi Arabian delegation accompanying Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo was making his first public appearance in the United States since he was falsely accused of rape by an American educator back in 2017 following an encounter in Las Vegas.

However, the White House revealed a video the next morning of the two men walking side by side with Ronaldo’s wife, Georgina Rodriguez, next to the Presidential Walk of Fame, after Trump welcomed Ronaldo during his speech at the black-tie event on Tuesday evening.

In a significant change of the world political landscape, the White House captioned the Instagram post “Two GOATS,” adding: 45/47.

Added to that, Trump also expressed gratitude to Ronaldo for winning his son Barron’s extra respect while addressing Tuesday night. Regarding this, professional lip reader NJ Hickling claims that Trump told Ronaldo about his 19-year-old son’s athletic skills.

It is pertinent to note that Cristiano is in the United States to see Trump as part of a delegation from Saudi Arabia, particularly the Crown Prince, in the top list.

Currently, Ronaldo plays football with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League after achieving great success with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.